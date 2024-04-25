Etihad Airways said it will start flying its A380 double-decker to Paris, CDG from November 1, 2024. The French capital becomes the third major city to enjoy the Etihad A380 experience, after London and New York.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “As a city celebrated for its style and ambiance, Paris is the perfect destination for our iconic A380 aircraft. This enhancement reflects our commitment to delivering award-winning comfort and service across all cabin classes.

"The introduction of the A380 on the Abu Dhabi – Paris route enriches both leisure and corporate travel. It underscores Etihad's commitment to facilitating business connections and travel to Abu Dhabi and beyond.

“Our state-of-the-art cabins and bespoke amenities ensure that business travellers can work, relax, and arrive refreshed. Features like The Lobby lounge and Business Studios create an ideal environment for productivity and comfort.

“By enhancing the travel experience with greater connectivity and luxury, we make business trips more accessible and enjoyable, connecting travellers to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic economy and rich cultural landscape with the premium service Etihad is known for."

The A380 brings a special touch to air travel. Economy passengers enjoy a warm welcome with comfortable seating arrangements, including 68 seats offering four inches more legroom and 337 Smart seats featuring Etihad’s innovative fixed-wing headrests and large pillows.

On the upper deck, Business Studios feature 70 private spots, complemented by The Lobby lounge area. Each Business Studio is equipped with premium amenities designed with Armani/Casa and WiFi connectivity, ensuring a productive and luxurious travel experience.

First Apartments are luxurious with nine private spaces, designer tableware, leather chairs, and a big ottoman-bed. First-class guests also receive personal amenities and can enjoy an exclusive shower room.

At the pinnacle of comfort is The Residence, the world's only three-room suite in the sky. Accommodating up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet. A dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew ensures unparalleled service.

Guests in The Residence can indulge in a culinary journey with an à la carte menu, served on designer tableware in the private living room, or even opt for breakfast in bed. From gourmet cuisine to champagne and caviar, The Residence Signature High Tea offers a range of lavish options.

