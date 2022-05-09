Turkish Airlines will be highlighting the use of sustainable aviation fuel and new destinations at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 in Dubai, UAE, including flights to Seattle.

Visitors to the Turkish Airlines stand will also enjoy a host of activities, including flight simulations to explore Istanbul attractions virtually.

The flag carrier is highlighting sustainable aviation fuel at ATM prompted by the awareness of the effect the aviation sector has on climate change and hopes to help reduce the carbon footprint of its customers. Sustainable aviation fuel reduces emissions by 87 percent and comes with high energy that helps reduce harmful particles of SOx and NOx emissions due to clean burn. It is produced from sustainable raw materials and devoid of harmful heavy metals.

“With the use of sustainable fuel, our global fleet, spectacular airport lounges, network expansion and our exceptional hospitality and customer service, we expect another incredible year for Turkish Airlines. During this ATM hope to showcase our best travel options in terms of new destinations and world-class amenities," said Mehmed Zingal General Manager for Turkish Airlines in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Turkish Airlines sustainability initiatives will enable the carrier to further expand its route network and achieve a further growth in both passenger and cargo transport. The carrier has initiated over 100 operational optimization projects since 2008 to lessen its carbon footprint and will continue to implement techniques to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The airline recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary of flying to the UAE in synergy with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Now with an advanced hub and superior facilities, Turkish Airlines’ goal remains to continue expanding globally by increasing both its destination and fleet numbers, while providing passengers with unparalleled customer service in-flight and on the ground. The Airline is renowned for providing more legroom, better onboard catering and enhanced in-flight entertainment options

The modern airport lounges in the carrier’s hub align with the Turkish Airlines’ brand of luxury and offer travellers a more rewarding airport experience. When flying with Turkish Airlines via Istanbul Airport, Business Class passengers and Economy passengers with Miles&Smiles membership can use either the Business Lounge or the Miles&Smiles Lounge depending on their eligibility, or they can use the Domestic Lounge for domestic flights.

The Business Lounge features 13 private suites, shower cabins, a Turkish museum, a movie hall, and a variety of delicious Turkish food, the lounge offers world-class refinement and promises a one-of-a-kind experience. The Miles&Smiles Lounge is open 24 hours and has a cinema, console gaming, spacious children’s playground, meeting rooms and a library. It houses 11 suites with showers, comfortable couches and delicious Turkish and world cuisines.

Turkish Airlines, which became a member of the world’s largest airline network, Star Alliance, is all geared-up to showcase many reasons for its continued success at the Arabian Travel Market.

The carrier recently increased the frequency of its flights from UAE to its Istanbul hub which connects travellers to 329 destinations worldwide (279 international and 50 domestic) while maintaining the utmost care for a safe and healthy travel experience. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).