HOFOUF — Prince Saud bin Nayef, Emir of the Eastern Province, has launched the Al-Ahsa International Airport development and expansion project, which aims to serve travelers to and out of Al-Ahsa by enhancing air connectivity to the region and accommodate the growing tourism demand.



The airport has two terminals with a total area of 2,660 square meters with 10 gates for domestic and international departures and arrivals.



The total project area exceeds 58,000 square meters after expansion.



CEO of Airports Holding Company in Saudi Arabia Eng. Mohammed Al-Maghlouth announced that the airport’s capacity would be doubled, bringing the number of passengers who use the airport to one million within a year.



He added that Al-Ahsa is a tourist hotspot with major potential for economic development.



The development work included increasing the operational capacity of check-in counters by more than 40% to 12 for international and domestic flights, and the number of passport counters by 100% to reach 16 for arrival and departure.



It also includes a long-term car park, which can accommodate more than 400 cars and has an area of ​​more than 18,000 square meters.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).