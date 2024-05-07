UAE: flydubai witnessed growth in passenger numbers since the beginning of 2024, according to a press release.

It carried almost five million passengers between 1 January and 28 April 2024, an annual rise of 13% compared to the same period in 2023.

Moreover, flydubai expanded its network to Al Jouf, Langkawi, Mombasa, Penang and the Red Sea.

The carrier also scaled up its business in Europe with the launch of flights to Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

With the start of its seasonal summer operations between June and October, the carrier’s network spans more than 125 destinations in 58 countries.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said: “flydubai continues to consistently grow its network and I am pleased to see our operations grow further in South-East Asia with the addition of Malaysia as well as the ongoing expansion in the African and European markets in particular.”

“The added capacity has seen more passengers travel with us since the beginning of this year even though this growth has been dampened by the ongoing delays in aircraft deliveries,” Al Ghaith continued.

He indicated: “Our focus for the coming few months is the ambitious retrofit project across the fleet which will ensure an elevated and more consistent onboard experience for our customers.”

Investment in Product Development

Since the beginning of 2024, two new aircraft joined the flydubai fleet, increasing its fleet to 86 Boeing 737 aircraft. It is expected to be delivered by the end of the year amid ongoing challenges in the supply chain and delays in its aircraft delivery schedule.

In line with its investment in enhancing its onboard experience, the airline will increase the seat pitch on its recliner Business Class seat product on some of its newer aircraft from 45 to 53 inches.

This project will be rolled out after the summer and is predominantly designed to offer a more comfortable travel experience on shorter to medium-haul flights around the region.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

