DAMMAM — Saudi Arabia has announced new direct flights between Dammam and the Iraqi city of Al Najaf.



The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Friday that the move was in line with the Kingdom's national aviation strategy aimed at increasing capacity to over 330 million passengers annually to and from more than 250 global destinations.



Starting June 1, 2024, the new service, alongside existing routes to Baghdad and Erbil, will strengthen the close ties between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

This expansion highlights the Kingdom's efforts to enhance connectivity and foster strong regional relationships.

