DUBAI: flydubai is gearing up to launch ten seasonal destinations for its summer schedule, offering passengers a selection of stunning destinations to discover from 14 June.

This summer, flydubai is growing its seasonal summer network this year with ten unique destinations including Batumi, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia and Santorini and also features flydubai’s latest seasonal summer destination, Sochi.

Commenting on the upcoming summer travel period, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, added: “At flydubai, we are dedicated to providing our passengers with more opportunities to travel during the busy summer period. We have seen growing demand over the last few years on our seasonal summer routes to destinations like Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Mykonos and Santorini and as we approach the start of these operations, we look forward to offering our passengers from the UAE, and those connecting from across our network, a convenient travel experience to explore these beautiful destinations this summer.”





