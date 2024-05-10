Social media
Qatar Tourism Chairman meets with Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi

During the meeting, their Excellencies discussed means of enhancing collaboration and fostering cooperation between Qatar Tourism and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 10, 2024
His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism had a meeting with Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, during the Arabian Travel Mart (ATM) Dubai 2024, currently held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The meeting was held on the sideline of HE visit to the Qatar Tourism’s pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market.

During the meeting, their Excellencies discussed means of enhancing collaboration and fostering cooperation between Qatar Tourism and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, as well as supporting the joint GCC markets and activating frameworks for cooperation in the tourism.

ATM 2024 is considered the leading travel and trade show for travel and tourism industry professionals both locally and internationally. ATM 2024 kicked off under the theme, 'Empowering Innovation - Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship'.

Qatar Tourism is ramping up its presence at trade exhibitions to firmly establish itself at key events, showcasing its premier offerings to the region. This provides a platform for meaningful discussions and exchanges with leading figures in the Middle East's travel and tourism industry.
