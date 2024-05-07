Muscat: Oman Air has increased frequencies to some destinations to meet the demand during the summer season.

The airline increased frequencies to Dar es Salaam-Zanzibar from three to six flights per week from July 1, to Bangkok from 12 to 14 per week from July 1.

It also increased the number of its flights to Calicut from seven to 11 per week from June 3, and increased flights to Phuket from 4 to 7 flights per week, starting from June 17.

The number of flights to Kuala Lumpur goes up to 5 from 4 per week from July 6.

The number of flights to Milan goes up to 3 to 4 per week from July 7.

The airline announced the start of its flights to Zurich from October 5 with three flights per week instead of October 27.

