Muscat: SalamAir will add to its summer travel portfolio the Albanian capital, Tirana, as a destination starting from June 17, 2024.

This route will be operated twice weekly from Muscat, Oman (Muscat International Airport) to Tirana, Albania (Tinrana Intertazi Airport Nen-terez). It will provide passengers with more options for their summer holidays.

Monday and Thursday are the scheduled departure days for the flight to Tirana, making it a convenient option for both leisure and business travelers.

Tirana is known for its vibrant streets and historical sites to its picturesque mountains and beaches SalamAir welcomes the new connection between Muscat and Tirana, bringing two cities rich with culture and history together. "This route not only improves our summer destination selection with the addition of Baku, Almaty, and other destinations but also provides our customers with a unique chance to experience the beauties of Albania," Captain Ahmed Al-Shidhani (Acting CEO) of SalamAir said.

Tickets for the new Muscat-Tirana route are available for booking through SalamAir's website.

