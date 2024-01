The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued approval to operate Varesh Airline for two flights per week between Muscat and Tehran and one flight per week between Muscat and Isfahan, from January 14.

The CAA also issued approval to Sepehran Airlines for three flights per week between Muscat and Tehran, from January 13.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).