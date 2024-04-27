Karachi - Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, will launch new non-stop flights between Islamabad and Muscat from May 10.

The new route will initially start with a frequency of two weekly flights connecting both cities.

The Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said that following the successful launch of international flights connecting Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, Fly Jinnah is proud to mark another milestone with the introduction of the third international route from Islamabad to Muscat.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved Fly Jinnah, to operate flights from two Pakistani airports.

Starting from May 2, the airline gets approval to operate three weekly flights between Karachi and Muscat and two weekly flights between Muscat and Islamabad.

Fly Jinnah or FJ is the low-cost carrier (LCC) owned and operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates.

With its fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline serves five major cities in Pakistan Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. This new route adds to Fly Jinnah’s list of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.

