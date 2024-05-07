Dubai: flynas announced a massive plan during the Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai to expand its network in the UAE market, adding Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai to its network operated from flynas’ main bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.

As of September 2024, flynas to become the only KSA airline serving the major 4 airports in the UAE. The routes operated between the two countries will be increased from 4 routes currently to 9 routes, allowing for an exceptional expansion to more than 20 daily flights.

The Managing Director and CEO of flynas, Bander Almohanna, said: "We are delighted to enhance air connectivity between KSA and UAE, which reflects flynas' commitment to move further in its growth and expansion plan under the slogan (We Connect The World With the Kingdom), offering new routes to the visitors between the two countries".

Almohanna added: "We take advantage of our operational excellence and doubling our fleet size in less than two years to keep up our remarkable growth to best cater to the growing low-cost travel market in the region, in line with our growth and expansion plans, and in parallel with the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques".

With the latest expansion, the UAE market will be served with flights from the four flynas operation bases around the Kingdom. Operating flights currently to Dubai International Airport from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah, the leading LCC will add flights to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh, to Shaikh Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (JED) and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) in Madinah, as well as to Sharjah International Airport from both Jeddah and Madinah.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The success of flynas was recognized with many international awards, including Skytrax International Award as the 4th Best LCC worldwide and the Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East in 2023 for the sixth time in a row. Meanwhile, flynas won the Leading Low-cost Airline Award in the Middle East from the World Travel Awards in 2023 for the ninth year in a row.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.