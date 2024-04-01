Muscat: Oman Air has started implementing the new fixed ticket price on the Muscat-Salalah route.

Oman Air began implementing the new fixed ticket price for Omanis on the economy class route Muscat - Salalah - Muscat and vice versa, at OMR 64 and OMR 35 for a one-way trip throughout the year, and at OMR 54 throughout the fall season (round trip).

The company indicated in a statement that fixing the new pricing comes as one of the initiatives of the company’s transformation plan, which worked on a comprehensive evaluation of the Muscat-Salalah-Muscat line and vice versa, which witnessed during the last period a fluctuation in the prices of an economy class ticket between OMR 62 and OMR 170 according to timing and vacancy.

The statement explained that it is hoped that the new pricing will contribute to enhancing social communication, facilitating the movement of citizens between the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman at reasonable prices, and enriching the internal tourism aspect.

