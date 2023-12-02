Muscat: With a traditional water salute, Muscat International Airport welcomed the first fight of Badr Airlines from Port Sudan International Airport.

The airline will operate two weekly flights between the two cities.

Badr Airlines is based in Khartoum, Sudan, operating cargo and passenger air services for humanitarian aid missions and chartered VIP flights.

Its main base is Khartoum International Airport.

Apart from Muscat, the airline operates regular flights to Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, Istanbul, Riyadh, Adis Ababa and Riyadh.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).