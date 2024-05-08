ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates and JetBlue, New York's Hometown Airline, today announced the addition of loyalty benefits starting 8 May 2024, as part of its long-standing codeshare partnership. The agreement between the two airlines was celebrated at Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market today.

As part of this partnership, members of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty programme and members of Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, will now be able to earn and redeem Miles in the programme of their choice when flying across the network of either airline.

This partnership complements the respective programmes’ portfolio of redemption options with Etihad Guest miles redeemable against a wide range of experiences from flights and worldwide hotel stays to converting miles into a reward card for shopping. In addition, last year JetBlue launched its new TrueBlue loyalty program, offering members more value with the introduction of tiles to track status, Perks You Pick, expanded Mosaic levels for the airline’s most loyal customers and more ways to earn perks and status than ever before. Understanding that no two travellers are alike, TrueBlue gives customers the ability to choose the rewards that are most valuable to them and earn points whether they fly, buy, drive or shop.

The customer loyalty offerings build on both airlines’ near decade of partnership, which delivers access between New York and Boston to Etihad’s global network of more than 70 destinations and over 40 destinations across JetBlue’s network within the Americas.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “JetBlue has been an important partner for Etihad for almost a decade and we’re thrilled to be extending this partnership to our loyalty programmes, benefitting both of our airlines’ valued members. We look forward to welcoming and rewarding TrueBlue members.

“This also further bolsters Etihad’s commitment to the US market, following the recent launch of our direct service connecting Abu Dhabi and Boston, as well as introducing our popular A380 onto the New York route, expanding capacity.”

“As a successful partner since 2014, we are excited to introduce loyalty benefits as part of our codeshare partnership with Etihad,” said Christopher Buckner, Vice President Loyalty and Partnerships, JetBlue. “This partnership extension delivers both JetBlue TrueBlue and Etihad Guest members more ways to earn and redeem on travel, making exploring either airline’s network of top global destinations even more rewarding.”