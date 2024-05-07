Asia shares rise on rate cut bets; RBA seen turning hawkish

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3% in early trade

Yen eases despite intervention threat, Aussie steady before RBA

The U.S. dollar gained 0.22% to 154.235 yen in early Asian trading, adding to its 0.58% rally from Monday

US Stocks: Wall Street closes higher for third session on rate cut optimism

Paramount Global up as bidders await word from special committee

Oil edges up after Israel strikes Gaza, while truce talks continue

Brent crude futures were up 46 cents, or 0.55%, at $83.79 per barrel

Gold prices inch higher on US rate-cut bets, Middle East woes

Fed's Williams says next move likely to be lower rates

Robinhood Crypto gets Wells notice from US SEC

The SEC has adopted a tough stance toward the digital currency industry

