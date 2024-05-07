PHOTO
Asia shares rise on rate cut bets; RBA seen turning hawkish
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3% in early trade
Yen eases despite intervention threat, Aussie steady before RBA
The U.S. dollar gained 0.22% to 154.235 yen in early Asian trading, adding to its 0.58% rally from Monday
US Stocks: Wall Street closes higher for third session on rate cut optimism
Paramount Global up as bidders await word from special committee
Oil edges up after Israel strikes Gaza, while truce talks continue
Brent crude futures were up 46 cents, or 0.55%, at $83.79 per barrel
Gold prices inch higher on US rate-cut bets, Middle East woes
Fed's Williams says next move likely to be lower rates
Robinhood Crypto gets Wells notice from US SEC
The SEC has adopted a tough stance toward the digital currency industry
