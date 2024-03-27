SHARJAH: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumption of its flights from Sharjah to Gizan in Saudi Arabia.

The direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport with a frequency of three weekly flights.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “As we continue to grow, we remain committed to serving our key markets, particularly between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. With non-stop connectivity linking Sharjah and Gizan, we are underlining our promise to continuously offer our customers access to key destinations, all while ensuring exceptional value.”



