Leading low-cost carrier Air Arabia Egypt has begun its first non-stop flight to Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul from its hub in Cairo. The airline will fly thrice a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) on this route.

The inaugural flight took off today (April 6) from Cairo International Airport was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute and a welcome ceremony upon arrival at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The newly added route will connect both cities with a frequency of three weekly flights, providing travellers with convenient and affordable options to explore the charming metropolis of Istanbul, said the airline in a statement.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin.

The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

The flight E5 987 will take off on Tuesday/Thursday from Cairo International Airport at 11:15am and land at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport at 2.30pm. On return, the flight E5 988 will leave Istanbul airport at 3.20pm and arrive into Cairo at 4.30pm.

On Saturdays, the budget carrier will operate on Airbus 320 with the flight E5 987 taking off from Cairo at 9.55am and landing in Istanbul at 1.10pm. On return, E5 988 will leave Istanbul at 2pm and arrive at Istanbul aitport at 3:10pm.

