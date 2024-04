Hungary's OTP Bank , Central Europe's largest independent lender, is planning to buy state-owned Ukrainian banks as they are expected to be privatized soon, the Banks' CEO Sandor Csanyi told the bank's annual general meeting on Friday.

"Privatization of state banks in Ukraine is taking place soon, we would like to use our capital there for investments and further acquisition, to increase our market presence," Sandor Csanyi said. (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori)