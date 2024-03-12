Hungary's government could discuss a change to the central bank law widening its central bank oversight on Wednesday, Economy Minister Marton Nagy said on Tuesday adding it would not apply to monetary policy, news site index.hu reported.

The planned amendment to the central bank law, which the government says would boost transparency, triggered criticism by National Bank of Hungary Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy last week on the grounds it could harm the bank's independence.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori)



