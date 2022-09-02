Lending to households and corporates could be more subdued in the second half of the year after still fairly strong growth in the second quarter, the National Bank of Hungary said in its fresh lending survey published on Friday.

Outstanding loans to companies and households increased by 15% and 11%, respectively, in the second quarter in annual terms. Banks tightened their housing loan standards in the period, and expect further tightening in credit conditions in the remainder of 2022 due to the uncertain economic outlook.

The NBH said that 83% of the banks surveyed expect a fall in housing loan demand in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)