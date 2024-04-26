Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu accused the US-led QUAD and AUKUS blocs of trying to reshape the security structure in the Pacific region to suit themselves, the state-owned TASS news agency reported.

It cited Shoigu as saying that the deployment of US troops or those of its allies on the territory of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) would be unacceptable and that SCO member states should expand the scope and geography of their military exercises.




