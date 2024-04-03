Turkish Airlines said it is officially the first airline in the world to create a dedicated pet 'passport': the Pawpassport – a limited-time groundbreaking initiative designed to cater to the specific needs of pets, ensuring their comfort and well-being during air travel.

Pawpassport will pilot with a limited-edition copy. To be among the first to own it, flyers can send a direct message with the text “Pet Passport” to Turkish Airlines on Instagram @TurkishAirlinesArabia.

The airline said the move is in response to the growing demand for pet-friendly travel solutions in the region, particularly in the UAE.

