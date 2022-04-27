Dubai Airports will operate at full capacity its second aviation hub in Dubai World Central (DWC) to minimise disruptions during the closure of Dubai International’s (DXB) major runway next month.

The DWC will handle more than 1,000 flights per week from May 9 to June 22, when DXB’s northern runway will be closed to undergo a comprehensive upgrade. The majority of the flights at DWC will be operated by flydubai, Spice Jet, Indigo and Gulf Air, Dubai Airports said in a statement on Wednesday.

“During this timeframe, DWC will be fully operational with all essential services and amenities our passengers expect,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

During the rehabilitation project, maintenance crew will place approximately 160,000 tonnes of asphalt and 30,000m3 of concrete to strengthen and resurface DXB’s northern runway and the adjacent taxiways. Some 264 kilometres of secondary cables will also be replaced.

The northern runway previously underwent an upgrade in 2014. The southern runway was refurbished in 2019.

