 Second Island on The Heart of Europe sells out completely

Construction on Germany Island started in early 2018 and handover is expected for end of this year and construction completion by Q2 2019. Since the villas are underway with bricks and mortar available to see, it has started to draw in the European investors who prefer to see part-built/built units as well as attractive forecasts for return on investment before purchasing.

UAE, Dubai : Kleindienst Group, the UAE’s largest European property developer and creator of The Heart of Europe, today announced it has successfully sold out all 32 contemporary villas on Germany Island as second homes. It plays host to 15 contemporary beachfront and 17 lagoon villas with each enjoying tranquillity and privacy as well as unparalleled waterfront views. Prices for the former averaged AED 26.2 million while the latter off plan price started at AED 11.5 million. This comes after Kleindienst Group announced this summer that it sold out all 10 luxurious Sweden Beach Palaces on Sweden Island, with proven capital appreciation of over 200%.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group said: “The successful sell out of Germany Island’s 32 villas is further testament to the growing demand for freehold second homes in Dubai. We have witnessed strong interest from UAE, GCC and now European investors in second homes on The Heart of Europe, which reinforces that Dubai is ready both for this concept and a new investment opportunity with guaranteed returns. Out of our 4,000 units that will be available, we have now sold over 1,000 units to a mix of buyer nationalities and we will bring more new investors from Europe in Q4 this year and beyond.

Our project is on track and we recently increased the number of workers to approximatively 2,000. As we move towards the handover of the first homes at the Heart of Europe very soon.”

Germany Island combines superior craftsmanship and smart technology with high quality finish to create pure perfection. Inspired by the Bauhaus style, the design interprets this with a contemporary twist and sleek design and innovative technology. Germany Island will be constructed in the shape of a horseshoe as a backdrop for Germany’s inherent rich cultural heritage intertwined with modern concepts of sustainability embedded in the beautiful design and experience. The sense of a Maldivian island concept will be further enriched by a stunning seascape created by artificial coral reefs built with real coral fragmented and nurtured at Kleindienst’s own coral nursery.

Each Germany Island Villa will be powered by green energy and solar power. Landscaping in the style of the Maldives with bended palm trees and luscious vegetation will not only delight the villa owners and guests but will also reduce the climate temperature naturally by up to 4-5 degrees in the same way as on Sweden island.

From the finest, traditional German food, fruits and beverages to well-known and niche festivals, Germany Island will enliven residents with high standards of luxury lifestyle.

Kleindienst plans to start handing over three islands, Sweden, Germany and Floating Seahorses at St Petersburg Island.

About Kleindienst Group

Kleindienst Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of achievement, pioneering new concepts in real estate and hospitality to deliver excellence. Established over 30 years ago in Austria and Hungary and present in Dubai since 2003, Kleindienst Group is the largest European real estate company in Dubai with more than 1,500 employees over its diverse portfolio of businesses which include property development, construction, hospitality, property brokerage, and corporate business centres. Kleindienst pushes the boundaries of innovation, creating new concepts such as Dubai’s second-home real estate market in a touristic destination, as well as exceptional hospitality attractions and world firsts. Kleindienst Group offers unique investment opportunities, attracting local and global wealth to support the UAE National Agenda 2021 and bolster the country’s economic, commercial and touristic aims. Kleindienst Group is committed to supporting Dubai’s inspirational goals and assisting in helping the DTCM meet its target of adding 40,000 new hotel rooms by 2020. Kleindienst Group is also in line with The World’s vision to bring the best of European experiences to Dubai.

About The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe, part of the Kleindienst Group, is a celebration of the best European experiences in an unrivalled holiday home destination comprising six islands – Germany, Sweden, St Petersburg, Switzerland, The Floating Venice and Main Europe - with 13 hotels and resorts including Portofino Hotel, Ikaria Hotel, Ibiza Hotel, St Petersburg Resort, Côte d’Azure, The Floating Venice, London Hotel, Scandinavian Hotel, Amsterdam Hotel, Munich Hotel, Empress Elizabeth Hotel, Marbella Hotel and Tsar Hotel. The Heart of Europe is committed to delivering the best of European culture, heritage and lifestyle through traditional architecture, authentic experiences and innovative technology. The development is located in a cluster of six islands nestled in The World archipelago, 4km from the Dubai coastline. The Heart of Europe brings never-seen-before experiences, including the world’s first floating and underwater living experience, the first dedicated wedding hotel, and the world’s first artificially engineered, climate controlled raining streets.

About Germany Island

Germany Island will be home to 15 contemporary beachfront villas and 17 lagoon villas, each villa will offer amazing waterfront views and will encase you with tranquillity and privacy. The villas stand magnificent in their architecture, created with a combination of Bauhaus style with modern, simplistic design and technology, which incorporates clean and bold lines. Floor to ceiling glass walls invite unfettered light and views of the beach into your villa. A testament to modern contemporary island living, Germany Island will be constructed in the shape of a horseshoe, the 32 villas nestled around a tranquil lagoon, ensuring that each one will command an uninterrupted view of the water.

