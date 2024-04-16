Muscat: Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to continue across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, an official at Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

The National Early Warning Center indicates the continued flow of thunderstorms over the Governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and North Al Batinah, and rainfall of varying intensity, which is expected to intensify in the coming hours.

Kawthar Bint Sulaiman Al Jabri, a meteorologist at the Civil Aviation Authority, said: "Forecasts still indicate continued heavy rains throughout the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. The heavy rain will be concentrated on the Governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and North Al Batinah during the afternoon, and will extend to include the Governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, South Al Sharqiyah, and North Al Sharqiyah this evening."

" The chances of thunderstorms will continue tomorrow, Wednesday, across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with the effects of the depression beginning to gradually recede from tomorrow evening and Thursday morning, " Al Jabri added.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said :"Due to the expected heavy thunderstorms accompanied with strong downdraft winds and hail And expected rainfall amounts ranging from 30- 100 mm causing flashfloods during tonight and tomorrow morning over Musandam , Al Buraimi , Al Dhahira , North Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah , Muscat , South Al Batinah , South Al Sharqiyah and North Al Sharqiyah and the northern parts of Al Wusta governorates . There are chances of isolated rain occasionally thundershowers over Dhofar Governorate. "

The Civil Aviation Authority advises all to take precautions during thundershower rain, not to cross Wadis ( Flash floods ), avoid low lying areas and not to sail during alert period.

The expected impacts of the weather condition:

1-Heavy thundershowers with hail are expected ranging ( 30 - 100 mm ) causing flashfloods .

2-Strong downdraft active winds with speed ranging 15 - 45 knots ( 28 - 83 km / h ) .

3-Sea state may rise along Musandam governorate and Oman Sea coasts ( 2- 3 meters ) .

4-Reduction in horizontal visibility during thundershowers .

