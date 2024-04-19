The Sultanate of Oman may get more rains on April 24 and 25, an Oman Meteorology official said on Thursday as death toll from this week's rains hits 21 after search teams found bodies of an Omani woman in the Wilayat of Mahout, and an Asian expat in the Wilayat of Saham.

The National Committee of Emergency Management said: “The total number of deaths due to the weather situation rose to 21, and search for two other missing persons are still continuing.”

An air trough of low pressure is likely to affect the Sultanate’s atmosphere on April 24-25, Mohammed al Mashaikhi, a meteorologist at Oman Met told a private radio channel.

Abdullah al Khadhuri, Director-General of Oman Meteorology Office, said in an online statement, “There are preliminary indications that the atmosphere of the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by a new weather condition at the end of the next week.”

The units of the Royal Army of Oman carried out operations to reopen a number of affected roads, and remove mud and rocks in Al Batinah North Governorate on Thursday. The units of the Royal Army of Oman, in cooperation with the Royal Navy of Oman and the Coast Guard Police of the Royal Oman Police, helped to send a number of citizens and residents to their homes in the village of Kamzar in the Wilayat of Khasab.

The family, stranded in a coastal area surrounded by valleys, was airlifted to one of the designated shelter areas as part of ongoing support operations in response to the adverse weather conditions.

The Royal Air Force of Oman airlifted a critically ill woman citizen from the village of Hat to Al Rustaq Hospital in Al Batinah South Governorate, where she could receive urgent medical treatment.

In Shinas, which was the worst affected wilayat, residents came together to clean up their premises which were accumulated in mud. Many lost their furniture, carpets and other household articles. Many Shinas residents expressed their fear and anxiety about the floods. They said they had not witnessed such a natural disaster in a long time.

The cleaning campaign commenced immediately after the floodwaters receded, with volunteers from all corners of the wilayat flocking to participate in the efforts. They managed to clean vast areas of the coastline, particularly in the villages of Abu Bakra and Khadrawin, which sustained significant damage from the floods.

Meanwhile, officials visited the flood-affected areas to take stock of the situation. Najeeb bin Ali al Rowas, Governor of Al Dhahirah, visited a number of sites hit by floods.

The governor and top officials inspected the damage to private property and infrastructure in Ibri, Yanqul and Dhank.

In the Wilayat of Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate, powerful wadi waters swept away many cars and inundated many houses.

Flooded roads cut traffic in many areas and turned open areas into huge lakes.

