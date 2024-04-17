Muscat – Rains channeled 30.95mn m3 of water into dams in the sultanate in the last two days, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resource (MAFWR) announced on Tuesday.

Khalid bin Salem al Hooti, Director of Water Resources Control Department at MAFWR, informed that many dams – the ones in North Sharqiyah, South Sharqiyah, Muscat, Dhahirah and Dakhliyah in particular – are at full capacity.

To manage this water surplus effectively, the ministry is undertaking measures to empty certain dams before any further weather disturbances to accommodate incoming water. “Excess water beyond the

dams’ capacities will be released through overflow channels into valleys. Following the current weather event, dam gates will be opened to gradually release water, replenishing underground reservoirs,” Hooti informed.

MAFWR has instructed specialists in its directorates across governorates to monitor rain seeding and monitoring stations. They are tasked with storing water in dams, conducting necessary maintenance, and ensuring readiness before any anticipated weather events.

According to MAFWR data, Oman faces a shortfall of 316mn m3 of water every year. The

annual contribution of renewable water from various sources is estimated at about 1,318mn m3 and the pressure on these sources has been increasing, especially the demand from the agriculture sector that consumes almost 83% of the annual water needs of the country.

A statement issued by MAFWR said, ‘The ministry will open Wadi Dayqah Dam to drain about 1 mn m3 of water. It has storage capacity of 100mn m3.’

The ministry called on citizens to stay away from the wadi and follow safety instructions to avoid accidents.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).