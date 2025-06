Arab Finance: Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) generated 693.56% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 811.655 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial indicators.

The earnings were compared with EGP 102.280 million in the same nine months of FY 2023/2024.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 0.408 from EGP 0.054 at the end of March 2024, while the sales jumped to EGP 6.390 billion from EGP 4.612 billion.