Arab Finance: El Ezz Porcelain (Gemma) turned to consolidated net losses after tax amounting to EGP 30.397 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus net profits worth EGP 13.836 million in Q12024, according to the financial statement.

Basic and diluted loss per share hit EGP 0.57 at the end of March 2025 when compared with a profit per share of EGP 0.26 in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the sales dropped to EGP 638.132 million from EGP 694.034 million.

Regarding the standalone financials, Gemma also shifted to net losses after tax valued at EGP 29.100 million in Q1 2025, against profits worth EGP 13.836 million.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.55 compared with an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.26.