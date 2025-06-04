Arab Finance: Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, held a meeting with Farouk Soussa, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, and several bank officials to review recent developments in Egypt's economy and efforts to stimulate investment and support the private sector, as per a statement.

Al-Mashat affirmed the state's commitment to maintaining macroeconomic stability, which she described as a core priority since the launch of Egypt’s economic reform program.

She highlighted the implementation of the national structural reform program, which centers on enhancing macroeconomic resilience, improving the investment climate, and advancing the green transition.

She also noted that various national entities are currently executing multiple policy measures to support fiscal discipline and ease the burden on investors.

Al-Mashat outlined Egypt’s ongoing shift towards a growth model based on tradable and export-oriented sectors.

She pointed to key positive indicators in the first half of the current fiscal year, including growth led by non-oil manufacturing, tourism, transport, and the ICT sector, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.