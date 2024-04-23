Muscat: There are chances of scattered rain of varying intensity, including thunderstorms, accompanied by active winds and falling hail in parts of the governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, North al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, South al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North al Sharqiyah, and South Al Sharqiyah, which may lead to flowing wadis and flash floods, according to Oman Meteorology

There are chances of rising sand dirt due to active wind movement in the desert and open areas of the governorates of Al Dhahirah, South al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.

The possibility of low clouds or fog forming late at night and early morning in the governorates of South al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and Al Dakhiliyah.

The alert is for low levels of horizontal visibility in places where there are fog, dust, and cloud formations.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

