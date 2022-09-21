Sotheby’s Dubai will feature an exhibition after the summer break showcasing its international offerings valued at about $45 million including contemporary art, glittering jewels, coveted cutting-edge watches, all under one roof.

The pieces will then travel to New York and Geneva to be auctioned.

The showcase is open from 26 – 29 September at Level B2, Gate Village Building 3, Dubai International Financial District.

A second exhibition will follow in October, opening on 3 October, bringing together rare historic objects from the Islamic world and modern and contemporary paintings and sculptures by artists from the Middle East. Details to follow.

The exhibit will include a six metre-wide masterpiece by Italian Artist Alighiero Boetti, a private collection of Andy Warhol’s most legendary prints, a selection of Egyptian-themed jewellery by Tiffany & Co and Castellani alongside exceptional examples of jewels & watches by Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, Breguet and F.P. Journe.

