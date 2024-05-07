Abu Dhabi's largest real estate developer Aldar Properties has hired banks for its 10-year green sukuk offering, an arranging bank document showed on Tuesday.

The developer has picked HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators, while ADCB, ADIB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, FAB, Mashreq and Morgan Stanley are working on the deal as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document said.

The mandated banks will hold global investor meetings on May 7 ahead of a benchmark-sized, U.S. dollar denominated 10-year green unsecured sukuk sale under Aldar Investment Properties' $2 billion trust certificates programme, benchmark in size is typically understood to be at least $500 million.

The developer also launched a tender purchase offer for its $500 million outstanding trust certificates maturing in Sept. 2025, the document added.

Proceeds from the sale of green Islamic debt will be allocated by AIP to finance, refinance and invest in certain green projects.

Aldar is 25%-owned by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and 26%-owned by International Holding Company, which is part of a business empire overseen by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser and brother to the president.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees, Editing by Louise Heavens)