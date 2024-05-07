Bahrain is a regional partner actively contributing to achieving stability, enhancing co-operation and advocating for development, Parliament first deputy speaker Abdulnabi Salman has said.He was taking part in the 2024 Nato Parliamentary Assembly’s Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group (GSM) Seminar in Rome.Mr Salman said that Bahrain is an active partner in the Istanbul Co-operation Initiative (ICI) as it hosted one of the biggest political consultants in May 2023 and participated in the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).

The council’s participation in this symposium, which addresses many important regional and international issues, aims to highlight Bahraini parliamentary diplomacy and enrich all discussions on international issues.It also aims to reiterate the position of Bahrain regarding all international political developments, particularly recent events in the Gaza Strip.The Nato Parliamentary Assembly is an inter-parliamentary organisation that brings together legislators from Nato member countries to consider security-related issues of common interest and concern.

Since the 1980s, it has assumed additional roles by integrating into its work parliamentarians from Nato partner countries in Europe and beyond.The increasing attention to security in the Mediterranean region in the 1990s culminated in 1996 with the creation of the Assembly’s Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group (GSM). It is a forum for co-operation and discussion with the parliaments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region focused on political, economic, social and security issues.In 2004-2005, the Assembly decided to bolster its relations with parliaments in this region.

