The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has announced the launch of a new package of e-services on the National Portal, in co-ordination with the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

It includes the issuance and renewal of a real estate manager’s licence, applying for the addition of the owners’ union management activity, and updating contact information.

The new package will contribute to organising and improving the licensing procedures and enhancing the possibility of creating and maintaining a unified digital record that contains all information related to real estate licensees in the kingdom, the authority has revealed. The digitisation scheme will also help rationalise the government expenses by reducing paperwork, it added calling on all users to benefit from these new services by completing their transactions electronically.

RERA chief executive Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said launching the new electronic services package, alongside those already in place, reflects the authority’s steady efforts to transform all real estate services and transactions into an easy-to-use and more efficient digital environment for customers.

“This step will enhance the flexibility of issuing and renewing real estate licences, save effort and time, improve accuracy in documenting data, and ensure easy access to licences by saving them in cloud archiving and updating them at any time,” he added.

iGA chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed stressed that the launch of the new services will contribute to supporting the real estate sector by providing an attractive environment for real estate investments at the local, regional and international levels.