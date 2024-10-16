UAE – Microsoft and its partners are set to contribute $74.40 billion in new revenues for the UAE economy, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) study released at GITEX Global 2024.

Titled Microsoft Cloud Dividend Snapshot for the UAE, the study reflects the role of Microsoft’s cloud services in bolstering the UAE’s digital economy, driving innovation, and securing job opportunities.

Over the next four years, Microsoft and its partner ecosystem will spend around $5.10 billion in the UAE’s data centre regions for services and products in local economies. This investment will fuel the growth of enterprises, particularly those looking to harness the power of cloud and AI to stay competitive in the digital landscape.

Additionally, the Microsoft cloud will contribute to job creation, with an estimated 152,530 new jobs added to the UAE economy over the next four years.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: “Our investment in local data centres, our partner ecosystem, and the broader digital economy reflects our ongoing dedication to empowering government institutions and businesses to innovate, drive economic growth, and create sustainable jobs for the future.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

