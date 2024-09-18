RIYADH — Saudi Arabia emerged topper in the region and fourth globally in the UN digital services index. The Kingdom jumped 25 places in the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2024, becoming one of the leading countries worldwide.

It ranked second among G20 countries in the index. Additionally, the Kingdom secured 7th position in the e-participation index, while the city of Riyadh ranked 3rd among 193 cities worldwide.



Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Digital Government Authority Eng. Abdullah Alswaha expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman for the unlimited support received by the technical and digital sector and the efforts in supporting the government digital transformation.



He stated that this leap and the historic ranking of Saudi Arabia are the result of the support and empowerment of the Crown Prince. "This support culminated in Saudi Arabia's digital excellence and leadership. This reflects the plans and programs of Saudi Vision 2030 and enhances the role of Saudi Arabia as an effective and influential leader in the digital economy at both the regional and global levels." He affirmed Saudi Arabia’s determination to move forward in its journey of leadership and innovation towards a national economy based on innovation.



For his part, Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, governor of the Digital Government Authority (DGA), said that Saudi Arabia's continued advancement in the EGDI reflects the support of the wise leadership in providing the best digital government services to all beneficiary segments. He praised the diligence and oversight that the digital government has received through the executive programs of Saudi Vision 2030, which have significantly impacted its ranking in the index.



This has been achieved through reforms and investments that have enhanced the efficiency of collaborative work, with the cooperation and integration of efforts from government agencies, by adopting emerging technologies and launching various digital initiatives and products.



The efforts of the DGA, in partnership and integration with all government agencies, contributed to Saudi Arabia reaching this advanced position by adopting the latest digital solutions to enhance the maturity of digital government services, launching a set of regulations and guidelines, providing consulting programs, and encouraging promising leaders and talents in the field of digital transformation.



The UN report praised Saudi Arabia’s significant development in the field of digital government, achieving the 6th position globally. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has seen qualitative investments since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, jumping 53 places in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII).



The Kingdom also made notable progress in the Human Capital Index (HCI) advancing 31 places. The report highlighted the Online Service Index (OSI) and the qualitative leap of Saudi Arabia by 67 places, positioning it in the 4th place globally in 2024. Additionally, the maturity of digital government regulations reached 100 percent, and the accessibility and sharing of open government data for citizens and business sectors reached 100 percent. Saudi Arabia advanced by 60 places in e-participation and consultations directed at individuals and business sectors.



It is noteworthy that the E-Government Development Index has been one of the most important international indicators for over 20 years and is published every two years. It reflects the impact of structural reforms on increasing productivity, enhancing efficiency, and improving the experience through the development of digital governments in UN member states. The reports issued by this index serve as a fundamental reference for measuring government performance among all countries worldwide.

