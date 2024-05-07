His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday emphasised that the kingdom’s primary objective is to serve its citizens and fulfil their aspirations, which entails full utilisation of all capacities and efforts.

He met Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam, Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh and members of the Shura and Parliament at Gudaibiya Palace.

HRH Prince Salman emphasised the importance of furthering development efforts to achieve the goals of the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister affirmed Team Bahrain’s dedicated efforts to serve as the foundation on which the kingdom’s successes and goals are achieved, and that with their determination Bahrain continues to reinforce its leading position across all levels.

He commended the efforts of the members of the legislative authority during the second session of the sixth legislative term, highlighting the developmental achievements that have served citizens’ interests and were the result of constructive and advanced co-operation between the executive and legislative authorities.

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, senior officials, and Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass also attended the meeting.