Automechanika Riyadh sees a record number of exhibitors, with over 280 exhibitors confirmed and more than 8,000 visitors expected during the three-day showcase.

Saudi Arabia’s leading trade show for the automotive aftermarket will return to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from April 30 to May 2, 2024.

Occupying three halls at RICEC, the 6th edition of the exhibition is seeing unprecedented demand from exhibitors, with a 448% increase from the last edition.

Automechanika Academy

Show features include the three-day Automechanika Academy, providing a platform for thought leaders, experts, and industry professionals to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and trends in the automotive sector in the region. The final day will focus on aftersales learning and development as part of the Training Workshop.

Underscoring the exhibition's importance, the Saudi Arabian automotive aftermarket has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.43% since 2021 and is expected to top $9.4 billion in 2027, according to data by TechSci Research.

A driver of this growth is the Saudi Government’s Vision 2030 for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OMEs) to produce over 300,000 vehicles between 2020 and 2030, increasing demand for passenger car spare parts and components.

Manufacturing facility

Other contributing growth factors include the recent announcement between Hyundai and the Saudi Arabian Wealth Fund, which will see the construction of a manufacturing facility that will deliver 50,000 cars, including electric vehicles (EVs). This is compounded by generally increased automobile sales, technology advancements, and the anticipated three million female drivers on the roads by 2030 due to policy change in the country.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Automechanika Riyadh is the premier exhibition for the automotive aftermarket in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the latest innovations shaping the industry while offering an unparalleled platform for networking, learning, and conducting business within one of the most dynamic industries and vibrant countries in the world.”

While Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, highlighted: “As Saudi Arabia witnesses the fastest growing automobile aftermarket in the GCC, Automechanika Riyadh has an integral role in facilitating networking opportunities, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and driving strategic collaboration in the Saudi Arabian automotive aftermarket industry.

“There is undoubtedly huge demand for this kind of exhibition, underscored by the steep increase in demand from exhibitors and the breadth of international participating countries eager to advance their footprint in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region.”

Over 26 countries

More than 26 countries will be represented at the exhibition, with six country pavilions, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Korea, and Singapore. Exhibitors will also represent Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, India and Pakistan. From the GCC, the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will have a significant presence, with KSA exhibitors taking over 25% of the total exhibition space.

First-time Saudi exhibitors include REDLINE Car Services, Seaports, Masharia El Taka For Batteries, Masadar Alzuyut Co and Neft Al Sharq, and returning companies Arabian Auto agency, Al Nasser Spare Parts, DJ Auto, Filters Experts Trading Co, AFAQ International Co and O2Proformance.

The show will also feature seven product focus areas – Parts & Components, Tyres & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Care & Wash. The exhibition is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH and takes place from April 30 until May 2, 2024 at RICEC.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).