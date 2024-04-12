Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 1st to 3rd October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said that as one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world, WETEX supports the UAE and Dubai's efforts to mobilise international efforts aimed at accelerating the energy transition and achieving net-zero, especially in the UAE's Year of Sustainability.

He added that the exhibition is a global platform to learn about the latest technologies, solutions, and innovations from all over the world to find solutions to current and future challenges and ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for all. Thanks to the continued support of the wise leadership, the exhibition has become an essential pillar in supporting the achievements of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai's total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

WETEX also enjoys increasing support from all stakeholders, sponsors, and partners who find it an ideal annual opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences, conclude deals, build partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in local and regional markets.

The 25th WETEX 2023 attracted around 2,600 companies from 62 countries worldwide and 76 sponsors from local and international companies and organisations. It included 24 international pavilions from 16 countries and covered an area of 78,000 square metres.