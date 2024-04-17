The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is set to hold its 2024 Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee in Riyadh from 27-30 April, under the patronage of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The 2024 Annual Meetings will be held under the theme of “Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity and Prosperity”, which marks IsDB’s 50 years of fostering socio-economic development in its member countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Annual Meetings will feature a series of side events with top-level panelists from government, international and regional organisations, the private sector, academia, and civil society.

Ministers of Economy, Planning, and Finance from IsDB's 57 member countries will participate in the event, along with representatives of international and regional financial institutions, Islamic banks, private sector companies, national and international development finance institutions, international and regional organisations, NGOs, chambers of commerce & Industry, and business councils.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to explore ways to consolidate economic relations among IsDB member countries and maximise cooperation with participating financing institutions.