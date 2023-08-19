RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



During the phone call, they discussed the latest developments in Sudan and emphasized the importance of halting military escalation between conflicting parties, ending violence, and reducing tensions to ensure security and stability in the African state.



Blinken also praised Saudi Arabia's efforts in hosting representatives of nearly 40 countries recently in Jeddah to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and find a solution.



Both sides highlighted the intensified coordination and bilateral efforts on various regional and international issues, particularly in enhancing security and stability in the Middle East region, as well as their joint efforts to promote world peace.

