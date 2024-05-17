Muscat – As part of its efforts to empower jobseekers, the Ministry of Labour (MoL) is championing the advantages of freelancing through an online poster campaign.

Emphasising the transformative potential of freelancing, the ministry is highlighting how individuals can harness their skills, passions and interests to generate substantial income.

In a statement, MoL said, ‘Freelancing presents a viable alternative to traditional employment models, offering unparalleled flexibility and autonomy. By engaging in freelancing, individuals can break free from the constraints of conventional employment structures and pave their own path to success.’

The ministry advocates a holistic approach blending training initiatives and practical freelancing opportunities. This strategy aims to equip jobseekers with the requisite skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s competitive market landscape.

In its definition of freelancing, MoL includes working autonomously and providing services or products to clients through contractual agreements. ‘By operating independently, freelancers enjoy greater control over their work and schedule, fostering a conducive environment for innovation and creativity.’

Elaborating on the benefits of freelancing, the ministry underscored its significance as a catalyst for professional development and financial empowerment. Key advantages include the ability to establish a diverse portfolio, continual skill enhancement, expanded professional networks, and the potential for substantial additional income. ‘Freelancing serves as a valuable springboard for aspiring entrepreneurs, laying the groundwork for future business ventures.’

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

