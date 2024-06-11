Muscat – As part of its commitment to developing human resources, Bank Muscat, the leading financial service provider in Oman and recipient of the Best Places to Work Award 2024, continues to reap the benefits in the field of human resource development.

Bank Muscat currently has over 4,000 staff members employed at various branches and departments, with an overall Omanisation rate of 93%. Notably, the Omanisation percentage at the bank’s 183 branches distributed across the sultanate has hit 100%.

On Monday, Bank Muscat organised a media visit for a group of journalists and media personnel representing various media institutions to highlight the bank’s role in HR development. During the event, a presentation was given to introduce the audience to Bank Muscat’s contributions to human resource development and the creation of a motivating work environment that enhances employee performance and efficiency.

During the media visit, Bank Muscat officials emphasised the significant role that human resources play in supporting Bank Muscat’s journey as an employer of choice for Omani talents. They noted that the bank is dedicated to developing employee capabilities and experience, as well as equipping them with the necessary expertise and skills to create broad opportunities for career advancement and prosperity. These efforts also provide new horizons for Omani youth to experience professional growth throughout their careers as they continue learning and developing their capabilities in the workplace.

Bank Muscat has implemented a strategic plan and well-considered policies that aim to achieve success and accomplishments in human resource development.

Speaking at the event, Said bin Salim al Aufi, General Manager of HR and Administration at Bank Muscat, said, “Bank Muscat is committed to constantly implementing its development strategy designed to nurture and empower Omani youth to become fully qualified at work in order to achieve their aspirations. In this regard, the bank offers training programmes and workshops to all employees across different banking-related specialisations and fields in cooperation with local and international professional institutions.”

He further said, “The bank places great emphasis on its human assets, prioritising individuals with professional expertise as strategised in Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises human resource development as a key pillar. The bank’s commitment to providing employees with all modern means and comforts in the workplace results in the creation of an environment that encourages productivity and employee growth. The bank will continue the implementation of programmes and strategic plans that contribute to the advancement of its human resources.”

Over the years, Bank Muscat has been committed to fostering an exemplary work environment to deliver the best services and facilities to individual and corporate customers alike. As a result, the bank has become the preferred workplace for a large number of Omani youth.

Training programmes

Bank Muscat, through its Jadara Academy, places great emphasis on training opportunities for its employees. The Academy represents the bank’s platform for human resource development, contributing to the enhancement of staff competencies through the annual launch of training programmes.

These programmes aim to empower employees to fulfill their responsibilities and provide them with the opportunity to assume leadership positions in the future. The bank is also committed to providing the necessary facilities and the latest technology to keep pace with increasing global trends, which contributes to the development of employee performance.

Throughout the past year until the end of February 2024, Bank Muscat, represented by the Jadara Academy’s Training and Development Department, organised training programmes with 48,800 training seats offered to employees who could enroll in more than one specialised training programme and course. The Academy launched specialised workshops for 365 employees to obtain professional certificates.

In addition, Bank Muscat offers many opportunities for employees to pursue their university studies and obtain specialised certificates by providing scholarships in the sultanate, abroad, or online. The bank encourages and supports employees on their career journey by empowering them with the appropriate knowledge tools.

In 2023, Bank Muscat provided 85 scholarships for employees to complete their postgraduate studies in various specialisations, in cooperation with a number of prestigious universities inside and outside the sultanate.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

