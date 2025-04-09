Muscat – The Ministry of Labour has launched a joint programme with the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) and Nama Water Services to advance Omanisation efforts in the public sector, with plans to create 885 jobs for Omani nationals.

A formal agreement was signed by H E Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Human Resources Development in the Ministry of Labour; Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of Nama Water Services; and H E Dr Mansour bin Talib bin Ali al Hinai, Chairman of APSR.

The programme will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, already underway, has offered 379 jobs. The second phase will create an additional 406 job opportunities within Nama Water Services.

Zakwani confirmed that candidates selected in the first phase will begin training next week. “The programme targets an Omanisation rate of 84%.”

The initiative is structured to provide jobseekers with skills and practical experience in the water services sector. It aims to help candidates identify career opportunities, develop in-demand skills, and receive specialised training. Participants will also be assessed to ensure they meet the required standards for employment.

The focus on technical roles supports the government’s broader Omanisation goals and reflects a strategy to integrate national talent into vital sectors of the economy. The agreement marks a step forward in creating sustainable employment for Omanis and strengthening the local workforce in essential public services.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

