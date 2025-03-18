MUSCAT: The operational plan for 2025 targets to provide 45,000 job opportunities, including 11,000 for training and qualification, 10,000 in government establishments and 24,000 in the private sector.

This was revealed by Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, at the ministry’s annual press conference held on Monday. He also noted that the ministry is focused on supporting work-related training and wage subsidies for small and medium enterprises.

The ministry reviewed its achievements for 2024 and its objectives for 2025, stressing that it is carrying on its efforts to upgrade the labour market and provide employment opportunities for Omanis.

The ministry also reviewed three projects that employ artificial intelligence to improve smart management and provide funding for the pilot phases of these projects. The conference addressed the National Employment Programme which seeks to integrate education outcomes with labour market needs with a focus on developing new technologies to improve the system such as the Tawteen (nationalisation) and Khuta (steps) platforms.

The ministry underscored the role of technology in expediting the provision of job opportunities through digital tools that enhance the effectiveness of programme implementation. The minister said that reinforced qualitative job nationalisation initiatives will be carried out by employing talented Omanis in senior and middle-level positions and establishing specialised companies to support employment in vital sectors.



