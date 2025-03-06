Muscat: In a move to bolster employment, Nama Water Services has announced the creation of 406 permanent positions within its affiliated companies, marking an important step in the second phase of its Omanisation initiative.

The effort, facilitated through the Tawteen platform, aims to substantially increase the representation of Omani citizens in the water sector.

The current phase offers 406 permanent roles, part of a broader plan encompassing 885 job vacancies. These positions are distributed among key companies, including Galfar, Global Chemicals, Nafal, Al Tayer, and Veolia. The initiative is designed to integrate qualified Omani nationals into essential industries, thereby enhancing productivity and contributing to societal development.

Eligibility for these roles includes being a registered job seeker with the Ministry of Labour and having a minimum gap of three months since the last recorded employment in the Ministry of Labour’s system.

Applicants must be under 35 years of age and should not have previously benefited from any government or private sector-funded training programmes. Priority in the initial screening will be given to residents of the respective governorates, with educational qualifications also considered.

Successful candidates will undergo an examination or interview to determine final selection, Nama informed. Currently, the Omanisation rate in Nama Water Services stands at 55%.

