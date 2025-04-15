Muscat – Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has reported notable progress in its 2025 drive to boost employment of nationals in the transport, logistics, and information technology sectors.

In the first quarter of the year, 1,450 Omanis secured jobs in the transport and logistics sector, while 236 found employment in the IT sector. The ministry is targeting a total of 4,950 jobs in transport and logistics and 430 in IT by the end of 2025.

A ministry official confirmed that the 21% Omanisation target in the transport and logistics sectors was achieved in the first quarter. The ministry is also aiming to reach 10% Omanisation in technical, specialised and leadership roles in both sectors, and an overall Omanisation rate of 63%, with 41% specifically in technical and leadership positions.

To meet these goals, the ministry has introduced several policies and regulations. These include mandatory Omanisation quotas for consulting firms contracted by the ministry and a 20% Omanisation requirement for supervisory roles in the last-mile delivery sector.

Efforts to build workforce readiness are also underway. Around 210 Omanis are currently participating in training programmes that include classroom instruction linked to employment. In collaboration with the Oman Logistics Association, 52 Omanis are undergoing training to become qualified heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

In the IT sector, the ministry is promoting both structured employment and freelance work. As part of its Freelance Work Initiative, a contract has been signed with Awasr to provide 58 freelance opportunities for Omanis. Additionally, 50 nationals received hands-on training and job placements in semiconductor-related investment projects through the ministry’s On-the-Job Training Initiative in Q1.

The Makeen Initiative, aimed at equipping youth with digital skills to support entry into the digital economy, benefitted 990 Omanis during the same period.

The ministry stated these initiatives reflect its commitment to creating sustainable employment opportunities for citizens.

