Salalah – The Directorate General of Labour in Dhofar Governorate is ramping up efforts to boost job opportunities and improve worker welfare, with a focus on supporting job seekers and developing local talent to meet the growing demands of the region’s labour market.

In 2024, the Directorate successfully placed 3,731 people in private sector roles, a significant 50.2% increase from the previous year. By the end of the year, there were 223,478 workers in Dhofar’s private sector, including 13,294 Omanis and 210,184 expatriates.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Directorate plans to create 3,300 new job opportunities, aiming to reduce the number of active job seekers, which stood at 12,097 by the end of 2024. The focus will be on Omanisation, legal reforms, and enhancing dialogue between employers and workers.

The Directorate also conducted 1,599 inspections in 2024, addressing nearly 9,000 reports of violations. Efforts are intensifying to regulate private sector establishments and raise awareness about labour laws.

Plans are in place to prioritise job opportunities for vulnerable job seekers and those benefiting from job security benefits. Collaborative efforts with local authorities will target Omanisation in key sectors, including industrial cities and free zones, ensuring a balanced and fair labour market in Dhofar.

